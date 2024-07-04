Star Reliever Reportedly Available, Would Trade Make Sense?
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of baseball’s best bullpens, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't welcome a chance to get even better.
With the July 30 trade deadline right around the corner, clubs across the league are looking to make improvements for the postseason. Although Milwaukee currently has the fourth-best bullpen in the league, one relief pitcher should be on their radar.
“Not surprisingly, Tanner Scott is a popular name on the trade market. And not surprisingly, considering the deadline is nearly a month away, rival clubs are reporting that the Miami Marlins want a lot for their left-handed closer,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney wrote on Monday Morning.
Entering Wednesday, Scott has a 1.50 ERA with a 38-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .149 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 36 innings pitched across 35 games.
The addition of Scott would greatly improve an already fantastic bullpen, but might not fit into the Brewers' typical conservative approach at the deadline.
With the return of Devin Wiliams looming, the Brewers bullpen will be at its strongest point down the stretch and throwing Scott into the mix would only solidify Milwaukee’s relief pitching talent as one of the league's best.
