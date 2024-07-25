Veteran Starter Attempting MLB Comeback; Brewers Could Bolster Staff For Playoff Push
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the hunt for starting pitching help to aid their postseason run and could look to acquire one of the longest-tenured pitchers in the majors.
Longevity in Major League Baseball is hard to come by, but one veteran who has redefined what it means to have a long career is looking to come back to action -- could he be the missing piece for a contender?
"Rich Hill is back on the mound and has interest from the (New York) Yankees and (Los Angeles) Dodgers," The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported Thursday afternoon. "At 44, the lefty is hoping to get back for what would be a 20th season in the majors."
Hill had a 5.41 ERA with a 129-to-58 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .281 batting average against and a 1.52 WHIP in 146 1/3 innings pitched across 32 games last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. The southpaw has a career 4.01 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP across 19 years in the league with 13 teams.
It's worth noting that Hill had a 4.27 ERA through his first 10 starts before faltering as the season progressed. The Brew Crew would only need about that many appearances to reach the postseason, where the rotation would shrink.
Among the no-cost starting pitchers on the market, James Paxton should be first on Milwaukee's radar and if he isn't available the club could consider bringing in Hill.
The 44-year-old is no slam dunk, but he could eat innings and be paired with a notable arm to round out Milwaukee's rotation for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Hill clearly has a motive to play for a World Series contender, and Milwaukee falls into that category.
