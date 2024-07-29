Yankees All-Star Hurler Reportedly In Trade Talks, Could Brewers Make A Splash?
The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central even after withstanding numerous injuries to key players.
Although the Brewers are exceeding expectations, they still need to acquire both a left-handed bat and a starting pitcher at the July 30 trade deadline. The latter could come from an intriguing New York Yankees arm in a move that would be highly unexpected but would be ideal for the Brew Crew.
"Nestor Cortes is a name that’s definitely out there. Won’t be shocked if he’s moved," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday morning.
Cortes has a 4.13 ERA with a 116-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .258 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 124 1/3 innings pitched across 22 games this season.
The 29-year-old is in the middle of a down year, meaning the Brewers could buy low on a career 3.89 ERA lefty with a high strikeout rate who is under team control through next season -- providing Milwaukee with a serviceable arm for a deep postseason run and possibly a cornerstone of the rotation in 2025.
The Brew Crew has been searching for an arm to add to their rotation for the better half of the month, and are now down to under 48 hours to do so with the trade deadline approaching.
Cortes' value is tough to define, but likely wouldn't come with as high of a price tag as Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, Chicago White Sox's Erick Fedde or San Francisco Giants' Blake Snell.
