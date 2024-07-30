Yankees Sign Ex-Brewers Utility Man As Converted Pitcher With 97 MPH Heater
The Milwaukee Brewers spent most of the time leading up to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline looking to acquire pitching help and apparently could have called an old friend.
Most contenders at this year's trade deadline are looking to bring arms to their pitching staffs, and the New York Yankees decided to think outside of the box. Along with searching the trade block, the Yankees took a chance on a former Brewer's outfielder to bring in a hurler to their roster.
"Brett Phillips, always a fun position player, signs with Yankees as a pitcher. Has hit 97 mph," MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday afternoon.
With Milwaukee, Phillips had a .276 batting average with seven extra-base hits including four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .799 OPS (107 OPS+) in 37 games during the 2017 season.
As a pitcher, the 30-year-old has a 15.19 ERA with no strikeouts and five walks, .444 batting average against and a 3.19 WHIP in 5 1/3 innings pitched across five appearances in mop-up roles in the majors.
Whether Phillips can reignite his career, on the mound, is the question -- but the fan favorite has shown that he can throw some heat.
Milwaukee may have been wise to search the trade block for the pitching help they need, but seeing Phillips return to the Brew Crew in this fashion would have certainly been entertaining. Seemingly not helpful for a postseason berth, but entertaining.
