Predicting 3 Best Fits For Brewers As Spring Training Approaches
UPDATE: Ha-Seong Kim reportedly signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Milwaukee Brewers are a team worth watching over the next few weeks.
Spring Training is quickly approaching and the Brewers have done pretty much nothing this offseason in free agency. The Brewers may not do anything. At this point, that seems like the most likely outcome.
But, there is still time to do some damage on the open market if the Brewers want to upgrade in any way.
Here are three players who could be the best fits for Milwaukee in free agency:
Ha-Seong Kim - Most Recent Team: San Diego Padres
Kim is a dynamic infielder who can play all over the place. He can play pretty much any infield position but could miss some time at the beginning of the 2025 season. He's out there and has been linked to the Brewers before. He could be a solution to help bolster the left side of the infield for Milwaukee.
Carlos Estévez - Most Recent Team: Philadelphia Phillies
The free agent reliever market is picking up and Estévez is one of the hurlers still available. He spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies and logged a 2.45 ERA across 54 appearances.
Kyle Gibson - Most Recent Team: St. Louis Cardinals
The Brewers have addressed the starting rotation this offseason by adding Nestor Cortes in a trade with the New York Yankees. While this is the case, more depth could make sense and Gibson is an innings eater who spent the 2024 season in the National League Central.
More MLB: Brewers Vet Signing With Division Rival After 2-Year Stint In Milwaukee