Predicting Who Brewers Will Sign In Event They Make One More Move
The Milwaukee Brewers should add one more piece for the infield before Spring Training.
Now that Willy Adames is going to be calling the San Francisco Giants home, the Brewers easily could shift infielder Joey Ortiz to shortstop to make up for him. This would leave third base open. The addition of Caleb Durbin in the Devin Williams trade was great, but he hasn't made his big league debut yet.
There's certainly a chance that Durbin can shine in Spring Training and earn the starting job. Hopefully, that ends up being the case. But, just in case, the Brewers should look to add another veteran option.
Here is one prediction for who the Brewers will sign before Spring Training:
Paul DeJong - Most Recent Team: Kansas City Royals
DeJong is familiar to the Brewers. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals so he definitely faced off against the Brewers a lot. He spent the 2024 season with the Royals and Chicago White Sox.
DeJong logged 24 home runs and 56 RBIs last year in 139 games played. DeJong is just 31 years old and likely wouldn't cost too much and he could play either shortstop or third base. It would be great if Durbin would be ready to go for Opening Day. He could play a big role with the team for years to come, but you know what you are going to get from DeJong.
More MLB: 3 Important Dates For Brewers Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season