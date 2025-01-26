Projecting Brewers' Plans For Final Weeks Before Spring Training
There isn't much time left before Spring Training gets here.
It's been a long and slow offseason to this point. There have been some big moves across Major League Baseball like Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets. But, most of the chatter of the offseason has been dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Even still, there are a few weeks left until Spring Training and it has kind of been a weird offseason.
Aside from the very top players in free agency like Soto, Max Fried, Blake Snell, and Corbin Burnes, things have kind of been tough out there in free agency. Teams haven't really wanted to spend and that has left plenty of players out there in limbo.
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that hasn't done too much in free agency at this point. The Brewers lost Willy Adames and traded Devil Williams away. Milwaukee added Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in the Williams trade, but has been pretty quiet aside from there.
Could there be any moves left in them? Maybe, there is still time.
Here is a projection of how the rest of the offseason could go for the Brewers:
How will the Brewers handle the infield?
This has been the team's biggest question throughout the offseason thanks to the loss of Adames. The infield has completely been in flux. Rhys Hoskins was in trade rumors, but he seems like he will be the team's first baseman in 2025. Brice Turang looks like the second baseman. Joey Ortix is the tough one to project, but there have been enough rumors to expect he could be the team's shortstop.
That leaves third base up in the air. If Milwaukee is going to do anything, it would be a move for a cheap veteran like Paul DeJong or Yoan Moncada. But, with very little smoke recently, maybe the team will roll with Durbin and see what he can do.
What about the bullpen?
Milwaukee traded Williams away and seems most likely to replace him internally with Trevor Megill. It wouldn't hurt to add another piece at a low cost. Maybe someone like Matt Moore, Andrew Chafin, or Ryan Yarbrough could fit.
Could another starting pitcher be on the way?
It would make sense to add another starter for depth purposes. Milwaukee likely won't splurge for someone like Jack Flaherty, though. The most likely fit would be someone like Wade Miley on a cheap, one-year deal.
All in all, there probably won't be much action from the Brewers throughout the rest of the offseason. The most likely move seems to be cheap, infield depth.
