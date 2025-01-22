Projecting Brewers' Top Remaining Possible Move Of Offseason
The biggest move the Milwaukee Brewers have made so far this offseason was the trade with the New York Yankees that cut ties with Devin Williams.
Milwaukee added Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in exchange for Williams but has been pretty quiet aside from that move. The Brewers still have a few weeks to go until Spring Training gets here. Milwaukee has a lot of potential for the 2025 season.
The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and were the top team in the National League Central. Milwaukee should be able to compete for the top spot once again, but the Chicago Cubs will be the team's biggest competition after adding Kyle Tucker into the fold.
Milwaukee has a chance to be pretty good but it should still be looking to add another piece to the team. The fact that the Brewers aren't a big-market team surely will hinder this fact.
Here is a projection of who the Brewers' top remaining pickup could be:
Yoan Moncada - Most Recent Team: Chicago White Sox
Moncada is the type of player that it would make sense for the Brewers to bring into the fold. He's just 29 years old and is coming off a season in which he appeared in just 12 games. Moncada when healthy has a chance to have a lot of upside. He was a former top prospect and can play all over the infield. The Brewers certainly could use a guy like this.
