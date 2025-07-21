Radio Host On Brewers Trade Plans: 'Eugenio Suárez Or Bust'
Should the Milwaukee Brewers buy or hold?
Fans and analysts are in disagreement. While ESPN’s Jeff Passan said recently that Milwaukee is one big bat away from World Series contention, the team’s 10-game winning streak has some speculating that any addition could mess up team chemistry, and that the Brewers are championship contenders as constructed.
They’ve certainly looked like it lately, sweeping the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this season.
There is one slugger, however, who might tempt Milwaukee into adding. On Monday, ESPN Milwaukee radio host Gabe Neitzel asserted that, while he agrees that making a trade might disrupt chemistry, he’d make an exception for this player.
“Obviously, this team has chemistry,” Neitzel said during the Jen, Gabe & Chewy show. “Do you want to interrupt that by adding somebody to it? I think I’ve reached the stage of Eugenio Suárez or bust. If the Diamondbacks are going to sell, and Suárez becomes available, that’s who I want. That’s the guy who could make a big-time difference.”
Suárez, who turned 34 on Friday, is batting .257 with a .929 OPS this season to go along with 35 home runs and 85 RBI. From a slugging standpoint, Suárez getting traded at this point in the season would be unprecedented, as noted by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
“No player in MLB history has been traded in-season after reaching 35 home runs,” Nightengale wrote. “Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who just hit his 35th homer, could very well be the 1st.”
Should the Brewers pounce, or is their chemistry best left unbothered?
