Rangers All-Star Seen As Trade Chip; Should Brewers Pounce?
The Milwaukee Brewers are apparently one bat away from contending for a World Series.
That was the evaluation recently put forth by ESPN’s Jeff Passan during an episode of the Wilde & Tausch podcast.
“I think the Brewers are one big bat away from being a legitimate World Series contender,” Passan said this week. “I think that's what the ceiling of this team is … they keep getting better.”
With that in mind, who should the Brewers pursue? Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna, Boston Red Sox’s Wilyer Abreu, and Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward are three ideas, but here’s a fourth: Texas Rangers’ Adolis García.
MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams and Anthony Franco recently listed the two-time All-Star García among their top 40 trade candidates before the July 31 deadline:
“Garcia’s production has declined sharply since his 2023 postseason heroics. He hit .224/.284/.400 a year ago and is down to a .232/.276/.393 slash with 10 homers this season. He’d need a big second half to convince the Rangers to tender him an eight-figure contract for his final season of arbitration. If they expect to move on during the offseason regardless, Texas could shop Garcia as a change-of-scenery candidate. That’d be true even if they don’t commit to selling, as a trade would open more spending room beneath the luxury tax threshold as they try to inject some life into a mediocre offense.”
The ever-thrifty Brewers wouldn’t need to sweat about an excessive expense when it comes to García. He’s making $9.25M this season and is arbitration-eligible through 2026.
If Milwaukee is truly one impact slugger away from contention, surely taking a flyer on the talented García is something to consider, no?
