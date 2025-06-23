Rangers Could Lose $22 Million 'Surprise Arm' To Brewers In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff has been a rollercoaster in 2025, plagued by injuries and inconsistency.
Injuries to key arms like Brandon Woodruff, who recently suffered a setback with a right elbow contusion, have left the staff thin.
With few reliable arms beyond ace Freddy Peralta and the electrifying emergence of Jacob Misiorowski, the rotation desperately needs reinforcements.
As the 2025-26 free agency period looms in the not-so-distant future, the Brewers’ front office should be diligent in monitoring starting pitching targets.
FanSided’s Drew Koch recently highlighted a target that Milwaukee should keep a close eye on, even if Koch was recommending this hurler for the Boston Red Sox.
“If you’re looking for a surprise arm that Boston could (and should) pursue this winter, it’s Tyler Mahle," Koch wrote.
"After fully recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Texas Rangers’ hurler is putting up All-Star numbers in 2025."
"Mahle relies on weak contact and an ability to mix and match his pitches.”
There’s no reason the Brewers shouldn’t enter the sweepstakes for the 30-year-old right-hander.
Mahle, with a 6-3 record and 2.34 ERA over 77 innings in 2025 before a shoulder fatigue stint on the IL, could slot in as a high-upside No. 2 or 3 starter. His ability to miss bats and limit hard contact would complement Peralta’s dominance and Misiorowski’s raw potential.
Financially, Mahle’s injury history may keep his contract demands reasonable, aligning with the Brewers’ budget-conscious approach. A two-year deal with incentives, similar to his $22M Rangers contract, sounds plausible.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade