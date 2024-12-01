Rangers Listed As Potential Landing Spot For Brewers All-Star Closer
The Milwaukee Brewers are facing a difficult decision this offseason. All-Star closer Devin Williams' club option was declined, which now makes him a trade candidate.
Williams will certainly generate a ton of interest from other teams, and the Brewers could receive a major haul in exchange for him, similarly to the haul they received for right-hander Corbin Burnes in the spring when they traded him to the Baltimore Orioles.
David Gasper of FanSided made a list of teams the Brewers could link up with in a deal for Williams, and on the list were the Texas Rangers.
"The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023 and instead of making a serious bid for a repeat, they fell way short of the postseason in 2024. A large part of the problem was a lack of pitching. Injuries ravaged the staff, with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle unable to be relied upon in their rotation and the bullpen was seriously lacking," Gasper wrote.
"If the Rangers are going to get back into the postseason, they'll need to re-load their bullpen and adding an elite closer in Devin Williams would be a great way for them to do it."
Texas would have to give the Brewers a major haul in order to pluck Williams away. They have a ton of prospects on the position player side that would make sense for the Brewers.
If the Brewers are going to get the most out of a deal for Williams, they should target Major League ready players so that they can theoretically remain in contention.
