Recent Speculation Leads Towards Brewers Moving On From High-Leverage Reliever
The Milwaukee Brewers offseason began earlier than many had hoped, but it's now time to start working on the future of the club.
The Brewers have to make many decisions this winter, albeit shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Devin Williams are at the forefront of the offseason plans. Aside from those two, a hurler who has spent half his career with Milwaukee could potentially be suiting up for a new club next year.
"Milner has the opportunity to be successful, but entering his final year of arbitration, the number will have to be a low one for the Brewers to bring him back," FanSided's Zach Pressnell wrote Tuesday. "If the number is expensive whatsoever, the Brewers would be better off letting him go. He lands at number three on this list (of players not expected to return), because there's a chance that Milwaukee still sees the good in him from 2023 and brings him back."
Milner had a 4.73 ERA with a 64-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .258 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP in 64 2/3 innings across 61 games this season.
Milwaukee will either non-tender the 31-year-old, letting him walk to find a new home, or both sides could reach an agreement for the 2025 season. Alternatively, if both sides disagree on a number then his salary will be determined by a panel of arbitrators from Major League Baseball.
The Brewers have a few weeks to determine how they handle the lefty, but he is certainly a situation to begin monitoring.
