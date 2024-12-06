Recent Trade Proposal Has Brewers Trading Devin Williams To Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers' potential departure of shortstop Willy Adames creates an issue in the infield, which could cause a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Last offseason, the Brewers notably traded away right-hander Corbin Burnes to capitalize on his trade value and build for the future. Similarly, right-hander Devin Williams may also be used as a trade asset, and a recent hypothetical trade would send him to Philadelphia.
"Trade Proposal: Milwaukee Brewers get third baseman Alec Bohm; Philadelphia Phillies get right-hander Devin Williams, outfielder Blake Perkins," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday morning.
Bohm hit .280 with 61 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .780 OPS (117 OPS+) in 143 games last season.
The 28-year-old is under contract through 2027 and could be Milwaukee's everyday third baseman, sliding Joey Ortiz to shortstop.
However, the Brewers could likely get more for Williams with a trade from another club. Milwaukee would be wiser to target a younger player, or prospect, rather than Bohm to ensure the club is set for years to come.
Bohm is undeniably a talented player, but trading away one of Major League Baseball's best closers for only two years of team control with Bohm wouldn't be best for the organization -- not to mention also losing Perkins who was a 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Finalist in center field.
