Recent Trade Proposal Has Brewers Trading Devin Williams To Phillies

Milwaukee could flip their highly coveted hurler

Stephen Mottram

Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after picking up a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after picking up a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers' potential departure of shortstop Willy Adames creates an issue in the infield, which could cause a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last offseason, the Brewers notably traded away right-hander Corbin Burnes to capitalize on his trade value and build for the future. Similarly, right-hander Devin Williams may also be used as a trade asset, and a recent hypothetical trade would send him to Philadelphia.

"Trade Proposal: Milwaukee Brewers get third baseman Alec Bohm; Philadelphia Phillies get right-hander Devin Williams, outfielder Blake Perkins," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday morning.

Bohm hit .280 with 61 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .780 OPS (117 OPS+) in 143 games last season.

The 28-year-old is under contract through 2027 and could be Milwaukee's everyday third baseman, sliding Joey Ortiz to shortstop.

However, the Brewers could likely get more for Williams with a trade from another club. Milwaukee would be wiser to target a younger player, or prospect, rather than Bohm to ensure the club is set for years to come.

Bohm is undeniably a talented player, but trading away one of Major League Baseball's best closers for only two years of team control with Bohm wouldn't be best for the organization -- not to mention also losing Perkins who was a 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Finalist in center field.

Stephen Mottram
