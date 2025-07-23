Red-Hot Brewers About To Add Another Star In July
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the hottest team in baseball recently and they are going to get even better in the not-so-distant future.
Milwaukee has been missing do-it-all utility man Sal Frelick as he has dealt with a hamstring injury but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he is progressing well and that the team is hoping to get him back before the end of the month.
"Sal Frelick is 'recovering nicely' from his left hamstring strain, according to the Brewers’ medical team," McCalvy said. "He is already doing baseball activities and building up with sprint work. The goal is to have him back in the lineup before the end of the month."
Frelick has been one of the Brewers' biggest feel-good stories of the season so far. He has played 93 games so far this season and is slashing .294/.354/.404 with seven homers, 39 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 11 doubles, three triples, and 46 runs scored.
When the Brewers get him back into the mix, the club obviously will be in a better position. Milwaukee has been firiing on all cylinders this season and specifically in July. Now, it sounds like Frelick could be days away from making his big return to the lineup for Milwaukee. A date hasn't been given at this time, but it shouldn't be long now. Milwaukee fans should be fired up about this time and it's only going to get better with the trade deadline right around the corner.
