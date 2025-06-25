Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Red Sox All-Star Could Be Traded, Per Insider; Should Brewers Pounce?

Milwaukee could take a flyer on the World Series champ

Colin Keane

May 14, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a glove and Boston Red Sox hat in the dugout prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a glove and Boston Red Sox hat in the dugout prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could the Boston Red Sox offload one of their biggest disappointments to the Milwaukee Brewers before July 31?

Recent intel from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggests Boston could cut ties with one or two of their arms before the trade deadline.

"Boston could part with closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Walker Buehler, who joined in the winter on a one-year deal," Nightengale reported on Wednesday.

The Brewers could take a flyer on Buehler, given Milwaukee's need for another starting pitcher and the fact that they would be at liberty to let Buehler walk after the season if the experiment fails.

Buehler has really struggled in a Red Sox uniform (especially lately), and a change of scenery might be in order.

The two-time World Series champ and two-time All-Star, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, would provide the Brewers with postseason experience if he were able to break out of his current funk and return to looking like some semblance of his prior self.

Given his recent outings, Milwaukee won't view Buehler as a priority in July, but if some of their other choice arms fall through and Buehler becomes available, it's not an impossible scenario.

After another difficult start this week, Buehler entered Wednesday with a 6.29 ERA. Unless he's suffering from an undisclosed injury, you have to think Buehler will return to the mean at some point soon.

Milwaukee could see this as a chance to pull off a savvy acquisition, snagging Buehler just as he's due to rise from the doldrums.

More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Milwaukee Brewers On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/News Feed