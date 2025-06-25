Red Sox All-Star Could Be Traded, Per Insider; Should Brewers Pounce?
Could the Boston Red Sox offload one of their biggest disappointments to the Milwaukee Brewers before July 31?
Recent intel from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggests Boston could cut ties with one or two of their arms before the trade deadline.
"Boston could part with closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Walker Buehler, who joined in the winter on a one-year deal," Nightengale reported on Wednesday.
The Brewers could take a flyer on Buehler, given Milwaukee's need for another starting pitcher and the fact that they would be at liberty to let Buehler walk after the season if the experiment fails.
Buehler has really struggled in a Red Sox uniform (especially lately), and a change of scenery might be in order.
The two-time World Series champ and two-time All-Star, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, would provide the Brewers with postseason experience if he were able to break out of his current funk and return to looking like some semblance of his prior self.
Given his recent outings, Milwaukee won't view Buehler as a priority in July, but if some of their other choice arms fall through and Buehler becomes available, it's not an impossible scenario.
After another difficult start this week, Buehler entered Wednesday with a 6.29 ERA. Unless he's suffering from an undisclosed injury, you have to think Buehler will return to the mean at some point soon.
Milwaukee could see this as a chance to pull off a savvy acquisition, snagging Buehler just as he's due to rise from the doldrums.
