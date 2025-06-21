Red Sox Could Acquire Recently DFA'd Ex-Brewers First Baseman
The Boston Red Sox have a fresh opportunity to address their needs at first base following a roster move by the Seattle Mariners.
Could Boston’s front office capitalize on a newly available slugger?
The player in question is a 30-year-old lefty bat and first baseman, recently designated for assignment by the Mariners after a one-year, $1.5 million deal signed in February.
In his eight-year MLB career, he’s compiled a .232 batting average, .299 on-base percentage, and .436 slugging percentage, showcasing consistent power with 116 home runs and 346 RBIs across 726 games with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Mariners.
His standout season came in 2022 with Milwaukee, where he smashed 35 homers and drove in 89 runs, proving he can be a middle-of-the-order threat when locked in.
The player we're talking about is Rowdy Tellez.
This season, however, has been a struggle for Tellez. In 62 games with Seattle, he hit just .208 with a .249 OBP and .434 slugging, though he still managed 11 home runs and 27 RBIs. His low batting average and on-base struggles stem partly from a slow start. Since mid-April, though, he’s shown flashes of his power potential.
For the Red Sox, Tellez would be a low-risk, high-reward option. His left-handed bat could platoon effectively at first base and serve as insurance against injuries to guys like Romy González.
Should Boston make the call, or is Tellez not an asset worth pursuing?
