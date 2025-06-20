Red Sox Could Cut Ties With $38.5 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff has been battered by injuries all season long.
The Brewers have managed to battle in spite of the injuries and maintain in the National League Wild Card race.
But at a certain point, the pitching health will catch up to Milwaukee.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Brewers' front office should be exploring options to bolster their rotation, and one intriguing arm on the Boston Red Sox might benefit from a change of scenery.
Zachary Howell of ClutchPoints recently broached the idea.
“Lucas Giolito was out with injury for the first month of the MLB season," Howell wrote.
"Since his return, the 30-year-old righty has been an intriguing player to monitor. His 3-1 record across his nine starts in 2025 is good, but a 4.71 ERA tells a different story. The Red Sox brought him in this offseason to complement Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler ... Giolito signed a two-year deal, $38.5 million deal with Boston, making his contract one that is easy to move."
"His experience as a starter across the league makes him a low-risk option for contenders looking to fill out their starting rotations," Howell continued.
"What (the Red Sox decide) to do with the former All-Star could go a long way in determining just how busy Boston is in late July.”
For Giolito, a move to Milwaukee could offer a fresh start. His 2025 performance with the Red Sox suggests he’s still capable of eating innings, but his inflated ERA indicates he might benefit from a change of locale. Milwaukee’s pitching-friendly ballpark and strong defensive support could help him rediscover the form that made him an All-Star in 2019.
The Brewers, in turn, could offer Boston prospect capital.
Giolito’s contract is manageable for a small-market team like Milwaukee. He's looked better recently and might be worth taking a chance on.
