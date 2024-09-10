Red Sox Release Veteran Hurler; Should Brewers Pursue For Postseason Depth?
The Milwaukee Brewers have an opportunity to add a veteran to their pitching staff to bolster their roster for the postseason.
The Brewers' success this season is partially thanks to select players stepping up and outperforming their expectations. Following the Boston Red Sox cutting ties with a left-handed pitcher, Milwaukee could again take a chance on someone, hoping he can provide more value than anticipated.
"The Red Sox today released left-handed pitcher Rich Hill," the club announced on social media Monday night.
Hill has a 4.91 ERA with a 5-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .100 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 3 2/3 innings across four games this season.
Boston added Hill after the trade deadline for a cheap price hoping to take advantage of a low-risk high-reward situation, but the 44-year-old didn't work out the way they had planned.
The Brew Crew could consider taking the same risk on the southpaw, who converted to a full-time role in the bullpen this season but has had a healthy mix of being a starting pitcher and reliever throughout his career.
It is unlikely that Milwaukee will bring in Hill to aid their pitching staff this season, but it is not impossible. While it would be helpful to have as much depth as possible for the postseason, if the left-hander plans on staying in the bullpen for the remainder of the 2024 campaign the Brewers would be better off using their top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski -- who also made a temporary switch to the bullpen.
