Report Suggests Brewers Could Be Potential Suitors For Astros' $100 Million Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers may be forced to make changes to their infield this winter with impending free agent shortstop Willy Adames possibly looking for a new home, and the Houston Astros may have a solution.
The Brewers front office could begin searching for a replacement should Adames walk in the offseason. A recent report suggested that Milwaukee could be in the running for a two-time World Series champion, but he may be a hot commodity.
"Toronto (Blue Jays) and Milwaukee can also benefit from having a player the caliber of (Alex) Bregman at third, which means the former world champ will likely have a market brimming with potential suitors," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote Friday morning.
Bregman is hitting .256 with 46 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .760 OPS (115 OPS+) in 144 games this season.
The 30-year-old could take over the hot corner in Milwaukee, moving Joey Ortiz to shortstop. However, Bregman has shortstop experience, which could be an alternate solution to a crowded infield should he sign with the Brew Crew.
One downside to acquiring the two-time All-Star would be his annual salary, which Spotrac predicts will be around $30 million per year -- a price the historically reserved Brewers may not want to cough up. He's currently wrapping up the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Astros.
More MLB: Brewers Slugger Could Price Himself Out Of Milwaukee With Strong Postseason