Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Report Suggests Brewers Could Be Potential Suitors For Astros' $100 Million Slugger

Milwaukee could add a talented infielder

Stephen Mottram

Sep 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) , catcher Yainer Diaz (21) third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and first baseman Victor Caratini (17) celebrate defeating the Seattle Mariners and winning the American League West at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) , catcher Yainer Diaz (21) third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and first baseman Victor Caratini (17) celebrate defeating the Seattle Mariners and winning the American League West at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers may be forced to make changes to their infield this winter with impending free agent shortstop Willy Adames possibly looking for a new home, and the Houston Astros may have a solution.

The Brewers front office could begin searching for a replacement should Adames walk in the offseason. A recent report suggested that Milwaukee could be in the running for a two-time World Series champion, but he may be a hot commodity.

"Toronto (Blue Jays) and Milwaukee can also benefit from having a player the caliber of (Alex) Bregman at third, which means the former world champ will likely have a market brimming with potential suitors," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote Friday morning.

Bregman is hitting .256 with 46 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .760 OPS (115 OPS+) in 144 games this season.

The 30-year-old could take over the hot corner in Milwaukee, moving Joey Ortiz to shortstop. However, Bregman has shortstop experience, which could be an alternate solution to a crowded infield should he sign with the Brew Crew.

One downside to acquiring the two-time All-Star would be his annual salary, which Spotrac predicts will be around $30 million per year -- a price the historically reserved Brewers may not want to cough up. He's currently wrapping up the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Astros.

More MLB: Brewers Slugger Could Price Himself Out Of Milwaukee With Strong Postseason

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed