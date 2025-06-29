Rockies Manager Praises Brewers Right-Hander: 'He Spun Us To Death'
Colorado Rockies hitters were completely dominated on Saturday by a 24-year-old Milwaukee Brewers right-hander.
Former Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester had quite a day on the mound for Milwaukee, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball featuring 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
“He spun us to death beneath the zone,” Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said of Priester, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “He just had our number all day. We had no answer for him."
Schaeffer’s Rockies fell to 18-65 on the season, the worst record in Major League Baseball by a country mile (the Chicago White Sox are 27-56).
For Priester, the 11 strikeouts were a career-high. He’s now 6-2 on the season.
Priester’s lone hit allowed on Saturday versus Colorado was a one-out single from Michael Toglia in the fifth inning. Priester finished the outing having thrown 95 pitches in what was a masterclass performance. Milwaukee relievers Aaron Ashby and DL Hall finished the Rockies off in the final two innings without surrendering a hit.
The Brewers have outscored the lowly Rockies 15-6 through the first two games of the series.
On Sunday, Milwaukee was set to send Chad Patrick to the mound to take on Colorado’s German Marquez.
The Rockies’ nightmare season continues. Colorado fired manager Bud Black on May 11 after a 7-33 start and directly following a 21-0 home loss to the San Diego Padres.
Meanwhile, the Brewers are thriving, having won eight of their last nine and 22 of their last 30.
Priester’s emergence is the latest good news for a Brewers franchise that continues to develop under-the-radar or underrated assets into winning players.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade