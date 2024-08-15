Rockies Surprisingly Waive All-Star Catcher; Could Brewers Form Best Tandem In MLB?
The Milwaukee Brewers are the top team in the National League Central and are gearing up for a postseason run-- which could now be aided by an intriguing bat in October.
Post-trade deadline additions aren't typically season-altering players, but that may not be the case with a Colorado Rockies catcher who was recently waived according to an insider.
"(Elias) Díaz ,33, went on outright waivers Wednesday, according to major-league sources briefed on the process," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Wednesday night.
Díaz is hitting .270 with 23 extra-base hits including five home runs, 36 RBIs and a .693 OPS (88 OPS+) in 84 games this season.
If Milwaukee does target the 2023 All-Star Game MVP, rotating between him and catcher William Contreras could be one of the best combinations across the majors -- and adds depth for the grueling postseason.
Díaz is available for the surprisingly low price of $1.5 million and although he is only under team control through the end of the 2024 campaign, it is a small price to pay for someone who could make a legitimate impact on a roster.
The Brew Crew would be wise to take a chance on the 33-year-old but only have until 1 p.m. ET on Friday to do so.
