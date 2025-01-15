Should Brewers Make Surprise Deal With Polarizing Ex-Yankees Outfielder?
The Milwaukee Brewers seem to be set in the outfield, but should the club look to make another move?
Milwaukee has pretty good depth in the outfield right now with Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Christian Yelich. While this is the case, after missing a lot of time in 2024, it could make a lot of sense to give Yelich some time at designated hitter in 2025 to keep him fresh.
Frelick saw time at all three outfield spots last year as well as a little bit of time at third base while winning a Gold Glove. Mitchell has appeared in just 116 games over the last three seasons mainly in center field. Chourio is the future and likely will be in left field mainly.
It could make some sense to add more depth if the club were to put Yelich at designated hitter a lot and one player that should be considered is former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo. He's just 28 years old and can play all three outfield spots. He's tremendous defensively and has shown a lot of flashes offensively, although the 2024 season wasn't his best.
He's available in free agency right now. It wouldn't be shocking to see him land a one or two-year deal after an up-and-down season. He's someone who could provide important depth for the Brewers with a lot of upside. The fit isn't the most obvious in the world on paper, but he could help.
