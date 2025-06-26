Should Brewers Prepare Offer For $20 Million Rockies All-Star?
As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, the Milwaukee Brewers are likely exploring options to bolster their pitching staff,
Milwaukee has a strong chance to make the postseason, and it could enhance that situation even further by adding another impact arm to the rotation.
The team’s front office, led by general manager Matt Arnold, is known for making calculated moves to address roster needs without sacrificing long-term assets. That makes players on expiring contracts appropriate targets.
One name that has surfaced in recent trade discussions is a right-handed starter from the Colorado Rockies who has shown promising signs of a resurgence, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
“Rockies starter German Marquez’s trade value is starting to climb, yielding three or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts, with a 3.47 ERA in June," Nightengale wrote.
Márquez, a 30-year-old veteran, is regaining the form that once made him a cornerstone of the Rockies’ rotation. After battling injuries in recent years, including Tommy John surgery in 2023, Marquez’s recent consistency makes him an intriguing target for a playoff-hopeful team like Milwaukee.
The Brewers wouldn't overpay for Márquez given his injury history, so it would be interesting to see what level of prospect package Colorado would demand. A deal is possible, but negotiations could fall apart if the Rockies are asking for too much or receiver a fatter offer for Márquez from a more aggressive suitor.
Márquez is 3-9 this season with a 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 16 starts (77 2/3 innings).
The All-Star hurler is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million contract.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade