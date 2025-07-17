Should Brewers Pursue Big Bat Linked To Yankees?
Should the Milwaukee Brewers make a splash move before the trade deadline?
There’s a Baltimore Orioles All-Star potentially hitting the trade market, according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, and he’d be a great fit in Milwaukee.
“(The Orioles are) in prime position to cut their losses at the deadline, and trade chips don't come much more obvious than Ryan O'Hearn,” Rymer wrote.
“He's a pending free agent who has "sell high" written all over him. He was a solid platoon bat in 2023 and 2024, and he has thus far ascended to something more in 2025. He has a better OPS+ than Rafael Devers, so perhaps he would have been voted in as the AL's designated hitter even without the big trade. Yet O'Hearn has been in a bit of a freefall with only a .649 OPS since May 28. So if the O's don't trade him, it could be only because interest in him dried up. Trade Likelihood: High.”
Is O’Hearn the big bat that fits perfectly with the Brewers? Despite his recent struggles, as alluded to by Rymer, O’Hearn has an .840 OPS in 2025 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 273 at-bats.
With Rhys Hoskins still out for another month-plus, acquiring an All-Star first baseman on an expiring deal makes a ton of sense for the Brew Crew. If O’Hearn’s a real target, Milwaukee should move fast, as he promises to have plenty of suitors.
A new report on Thursday from FanSided’s Quinn Everts linked O’Hearn to the New York Yankees, among other contenders.
O’Hearn, 31, began his career with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to Baltimore on January 3, 2023.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Trade Officially Finalized; Did Milwaukee Win Deal?