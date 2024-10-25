Should Brewers Pursue Cardinals Hurler Expected To Be On Trade Block?
The Milwaukee Brewers should take this winter to improve their pitching staff, and one member of the St. Louis Cardinals could be the answer.
The Brewers aren't known to make a massive splash in free agency, which has resulted in the club making savvy trades over the years. The organization could do the same this winter with a Cardinals hurler anticipated to be on the trade block.
"(Lance) Lynn is set to make $12 million next year if the Cardinals do opt-in, and given Lynn's productive-cut-short-by-injury 2024 campaign, it's likely he won't fetch much more than that in the open market," FanSided's Michael Brakebill wrote Thursday. "St. Louis is therefore wise to pick up his option and acquire a prospect for Lynn as opposed to letting him walk for nothing."
Lynn had a 3.84 ERA with a 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 117 1/3 innings across 23 games this season.
If the price is right, the 37-year-old could suit up for Milwaukee next season. However, the Brewers should not trade more than one-to-two low-level prospects.
If Lynn could produce at a similar level as he did in 2024, the Brewers rotation could be improved marginally and at a low cost.
More MLB: Brewers Infielder Predicted To Leave Milwaukee To Chase Deal Over $34 Million