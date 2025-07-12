Should Brewers Pursue Gold Glover Linked To Red Sox?
Should the Milwaukee Brewers add another first baseman?
Rhys Hoskins is sidelined for at least another month due to a thumb injury. Recent addition Andrew Vaughn exploded onto the scene with a home run in his first Brewers at-bat this week, indicating that he might be a valid everyday option.
But the Brewers could still use depth at the position, especially in the event of further injuries to Vaughn or others.
One intriguing option on the trade market could make Milwaukee feel more comfortable about their infield depth. USA Today's Bob Nightengale mentioned a veteran first baseman as a good fit for the Boston Red Sox this week, but there’s no reason the player wouldn’t also fit well in Milwaukee.
"The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox,” Nightengale wrote.
Why shouldn’t the Brewers pursue Santana? He’s currently batting .230 with a .689 OPS, 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 304 at-bats (entering Saturday), not to mention that he won a Gold Glove last season at first. Santana’s experience and leadership could help stabilize Milwaukee’s infield during Hoskins’ absence. He's the perfect kind of guy to add to a clubhouse looking to make a deep postseason run.
There’s no financial commitment with Santana, either, due to his expiring $12 million contract.
With Cleveland predicted to sell, the Brewers should inquire and see what it would take for the Guardians to fork over Santana.
More MLB: Brewers Linked To Angels Veteran In Trade Talks: 'Power Bat'