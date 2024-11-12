Should Brewers Pursue Phillies Fan Favorite Reportedly On Trade Block?
The Milwaukee Brewers' potential infield problem could be solved by trading for a Philadelphia Phillies slugger.
A massive story for the Brewers offseason is shortstop Willy Adames' decision in free agency. Should the 29-year-old leave Milwaukee in his past, the organization will need to shuffle around the infield -- and could look to the Phillies for a replacement.
"Coming off a career-best season, the 28-year-old (Alec) Bohm nonetheless finds himself on the trade block," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning. "While he was a well-above-average hitter -- .280/.332/.448 with 61 extra-base hits -- his first-half OPS was nearly 150 points higher than in the second half, and the Phillies are looking to shake up their team after a disappointing postseason ouster by the Mets."
The Brew Crew's plan for a potential Adames departure is to move third baseman Joey Ortiz to shortstop, opening up the hot corner for either an external replacement or in-house.
If Milwaukee wishes to look externally, Bohm could be a great addition to the Brewers lineup and infield.
The Brewers should have the trade chips necessary to acquire the 28-year-old, specifically in right-hander Devin Williams, who has also found himself in trade rumors.
There is still hope that Adames stays put, but if he chooses to find a new team to call home, Milwaukee should at least give Philadelphia a call to see what it would take to trade for Bohm.
More MLB: Yankees Surprisingly Linked To Brewers Star As Juan Soto Replacement