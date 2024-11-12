Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Should Brewers Pursue Phillies Fan Favorite Reportedly On Trade Block?

Milwaukee could add talent from an NL foe

Sep 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27), third base Alec Bohm (28), second baseman Bryson Stott (5), shortstop Trea Turner (7) and first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrate after winning the National League East Division with a win against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers' potential infield problem could be solved by trading for a Philadelphia Phillies slugger.

A massive story for the Brewers offseason is shortstop Willy Adames' decision in free agency. Should the 29-year-old leave Milwaukee in his past, the organization will need to shuffle around the infield -- and could look to the Phillies for a replacement.

"Coming off a career-best season, the 28-year-old (Alec) Bohm nonetheless finds himself on the trade block," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning. "While he was a well-above-average hitter -- .280/.332/.448 with 61 extra-base hits -- his first-half OPS was nearly 150 points higher than in the second half, and the Phillies are looking to shake up their team after a disappointing postseason ouster by the Mets."

The Brew Crew's plan for a potential Adames departure is to move third baseman Joey Ortiz to shortstop, opening up the hot corner for either an external replacement or in-house.

If Milwaukee wishes to look externally, Bohm could be a great addition to the Brewers lineup and infield.

The Brewers should have the trade chips necessary to acquire the 28-year-old, specifically in right-hander Devin Williams, who has also found himself in trade rumors.

There is still hope that Adames stays put, but if he chooses to find a new team to call home, Milwaukee should at least give Philadelphia a call to see what it would take to trade for Bohm.

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

