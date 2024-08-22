Should Brewers Pursue Two-Time All-Star, World Series Champion This Offseason?
The Milwaukee Brewers may want to consider bringing in a decorated hurler in the upcoming offseason.
The Brewers' constant problem throughout the 2024 campaign has been their lack of starting pitching, so the front office should have their work cut out for them this winter.
Fortunately for Milwaukee, plenty of starting pitchers are hitting the market in just a few months, and Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler may be a name to look out for.
Buehler has a 6.09 ERA with a 35-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .308 batting average against and a 1.67 WHIP in 44 1/3 innings across 10 games this season.
The 30-year-old has been struggling to figure it out this season, but that makes him an enticing free-agent pickup.
The righty could be brought in on a one-year "prove it" deal, which wouldn't empty Milwaukee's pockets and the club could try and get Buehler's career back on track.
If the Brewers could come to an agreement with Buehler for a one-year deal, it would be a low-risk high-reward gamble and Milwaukee could potentially get a vintage year from the two-time All-Star.
The 2020 World Series Champion has a career 3.22 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP -- meaning a right-hip injury may have plagued his 2024 campaign causing his stats to flare up.
Buehler's potentially cheap price would allow the Brew Crew to pair him with another free agent of high quality, or spend money elsewhere around the diamond.
