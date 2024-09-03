Should Brewers Pursue Veteran Hurler, Two-Time All-Star Who Elected Free Agency?
The Milwaukee Brewers could attempt to fortify their roster for the postseason by bringing in a veteran pitcher and former World Series champion.
The Brewers rotation has been heavily crucified all season long and the club now has an opportunity to sign an intriguing hurler for the grueling postseason -- but Milwaukee would have to hope he gets his career back on track to make an impact on the roster.
After a short stint with the Los Angeles Angels, Johnny Cueto was designated for assignment and eventually elected free agency. Could Milwaukee be a landing spot for the veteran?
Cueto has a 4.76 ERA with a 49-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .271 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 64 1/3 innings across 13 games this season between the Rookie League ACL Rangers, Triple-A Round Rock Express and Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
The 38-year-old hasn't found success at the major league level this season either, posting a 7.15 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP albeit in a small sample size of just two games for the Angels before being designated for assignment and opting for free agency.
Milwaukee would be buying low on a two-time All-Star, hoping he can recreate some of his success from the 2014 campaign where he finished second in National League Cy Young voting.
While the move is unlikely, it's not impossible -- the Brewers could potentially offer Cueto a low-value contract to add another arm to their roster/depth late in the season.
