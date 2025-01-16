Should Brewers Replace Devin Williams With Phillies $42 Million Star?
The Milwaukee Brewers' likely will be among the best in baseball next year even with Devin Williams.
He now calls the New York Yankees home, but the Brewers' bullpen still should be very good. There are internal options to replace him, like Trevor Megill. He logged a 2.72 ERA across 48 appearances last year and had 21 saves.
If the Brewers want to add more pieces to the bullpen, there are a few that could make sense. Part of the reason why the Brewers traded Williams away is the fact that he is one year away from free agency and will end up landing a monster deal if he has another good season. One player out there right now who could make some sense is former Philadelphia Phillies star Carlos Estévez.
The one-time All-Star had a great 2024 season in which he logged a 2.45 ERA across 54 total outings. He began the season with the Los Angeles Angels and eventually was traded to the Phillies,
Now, he's a free agent and seems pretty underrated at this point. There hasn't been much chatter about him at this point in the offseason with just under a month to go until pitchers and catchers report. Spotrac is projecting Estévez to land a three-year, $42 million deal.
With under a month to go until Spring Training, could he end up having to settle for a shorter-term deal? It seems like a possibility, but that is just speculation. The free-agent reliever market has been weird this offseason. If the Brewers could go after him at a cheaper price point, it would make sense to try to bring him to town and pair him with Megill.
