Slug-Starved Brewers 'Clearly Miss' Former 'Team Leader,' Says MLB Writer
The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t slugging like they should be, but to attribute those struggles to Willy Adames’s absence would be a misguided and useless exercise.
Nonetheless, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden did just that on Friday while writing about Milwaukee’s slug issue.
“The Brewers have the speed, but they lack the slug needed to compete with the (Chicago) Cubs at the top of the division,” Bowden wrote.
“In fact, Milwaukee ranks 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB with a dismal .377 mark. They clearly miss their former shortstop and team leader, Willy Adames, both on and off the field.”
Do they, though?
Adames isn’t slugging in 2025, either. The former Brewers star had an ugly .269 slugging percentage entering Friday, eons below his .438 career number.
Adames hasn’t been producing for the San Francisco Giants, so it’s odd that Bowden would claim that the Brewers miss him right now.
Even if Adames were mashing, it wouldn’t be productive for Milwaukee to play the “what if?” game. Rather, the Brewers should realize that their collective lack of slug is largely due to slow starts from Christian Yelich and William Contreras. Yelich is slugging .420 (.465 career), and Contreras is slugging .372 (.460 career).
Both players are invaluable to Milwaukee, and everyone expects their slugging percentages to increase as the season progresses. Yelich, people tend to forget, is still shaking off rust after recovering from an injury. He's been steadily improving since the start of the season, with a recent grand slam to show for it.
No Adames, no problem in Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers Former MVP Reveals Details Of Sudden Closed-Door Team Meeting