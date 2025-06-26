Son Of Brewers All-Star Catches Fire: 1.322 OPS In Last 10 Games
A young Milwaukee Brewers prospect is turning heads with an electrifying stretch of games in the Arizona Complex League (ACL).
The Brewers' Rookie-level affiliate, ACL Brewers, have witnessed one player carving out a name for himself with a remarkable hot streak at the plate over the last 10 games.
The Brewers Player Development team recently took to X (@BrewersPD) to highlight this surge:
"Jadyn Fielder is on a tear! He has a 1.322 OPS over his last 10 games, with 2 home runs, 2 triples and 2 doubles."
Fielder, the son of former Brewers six-time All-Star Prince Fielder, is proving he’s more than just a legacy name.
Unlike his father, a first baseman known for his prodigious home run power, Jadyn brings a different flavor to the game. Playing primarily second base and left field, he emphasizes contact hitting and getting on base, with a knack for driving the ball into the gaps.
Fielder's journey to this point hasn’t been without challenges. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after playing high school ball at TNXL Academy in Florida, he didn’t make his professional debut until May 2025. His first at-bat was a statement—a two-run homer that set the tone for his rookie campaign.
While Fielder’s lineage connects him to Brewers royalty—his father Prince and grandfather Cecil Fielder combined for nine All-Star nods—he’s forging his own path.
