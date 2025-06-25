State Of Brewers: Where Things Stand After 80 Games
There's a lot of noise out there right now.
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a few weeks away and because of that most of what you'll see when scrolling is going to probably involve some sort of big trade and speculation that's not ever going to happen for real.
Instead of that, let's talk about something that is real. The Milwaukee Brewers are playing some great baseball right now.
Milwaukee got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. This came after losing to the Pirates on Monday, 5-4. The Brewers now are just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central. Overall, the Brewers have won five of their last six games and will conclude their series against the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
Here is a quick snapshot into the current state of the Brewers.
Record: 44-36
NL Central Standings: Second place in the National League Central (2 1/2 games back)
NL Wild Card Standings: Tied with St. Louis Cardinals for Wild Card spot No. 3, half-game behind San Francisco Giants for No. 2 spot, 2 1/2 games behind New York Mets for No. 1 Wild Card spot.
MVP: Freddy Peralta. The starting rotation has dealt with an absurd amount of injuries, but Peralta has been the guy to stay healthy and hold down the fort. He has a 2.76 ERA in 16 starts so far this season.
Biggest Surprise: Chad Patrick. I was extremely close to putting Sal Frelick in this spot. He's having a great season, but Patrick is a rookie who wasn't even expected to be in the starting rotation. He is tied with Peralta with 16 starts -- and has made 17 overall appearances -- and has a 3.72 ERA to show for it.
