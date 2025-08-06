Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Surging Brewers Enjoying Greatest Streak In 57-Year Franchise History

Everything coming up Milwaukee

Jackson Roberts

Aug 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) and first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As a baseball fan, there's no better feeling than tuning into your favorite team's game every night and feeling confident that they're about to grab a win.

Of course, in a 162-game season, every team is going to lose plenty of games as well. But the Milwaukee Brewers are so hot these days, and they have been for so long now, that you'd excuse their fans for getting a little overconfident.

Since their 25-28 start, the Brewers have been unconscious. They're 44-16 in their last 60 games, erasing an early 6 1/2-game deficit to take a four-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

If it sounds like a longer, better stretch of baseball than the Brewers have ever played before, that's because it is.

On Tuesday, after the Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves for the second-straight night, MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs confirmed that 44-16 was the best record the Brewers had ever had in a 60-game stretch, dating back to their 1969 founding as the Seattle Pilots.

That's a .733 winning percentage, or a 119-win pace if you extrapolate it over a full major league season. The Brewers won't win 119 this year (already mathematically impossible), but they will become the first team to 70 wins whenever their next victory comes.

It's a different contributor every night. It's pitching, hitting, defense, and baserunning. And most importantly, it's an incredibly fun brand of baseball to watch as summertime rolls along in the state of Wisconsin.

Published
