Surprise Brewers Rookie Called 'Hidden Gem' After Red-Hot Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers might've found a new star in the starting rotation.
Milwaukee entered the season without high expectations -- especially after trading Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes away ahead of the season. The Brewers were expected to take a step back but that just hasn't been the case.
The Brewers sit atop the National League Central standings and very well could make a deep run in the playoffs this year. One of the biggest reasons for Milwaukee's success has been the performance of rookie pitcher Tobias Myers.
The 26-year-old has shined for Milwaukee and has an eye-popping 2.93 ERA in 23 total appearances this season, including 22 starts. He has impressed and was called Milwaukee's "hidden gem" by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"Prior to the 2024 season, Tobias Myers was best known as the player who the Tampa Bay Rays traded to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for an 18-year-old prospect named Junior Caminero on Nov. 19, 2021," Reuter said. 'The 26-year-old spent time in the Guardians, Giants and White Sox organizations before joining the Milwaukee Brewers as a minor league free agent prior to the 2023 season, and he spent all of last year in the upper levels of the minors.
"He started the season in the minors once again this year but made his MLB debut on April 23 and has been a staple in the Milwaukee rotation ever since, helping to ease the losses of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. In 22 starts and one relief appearance, he has a 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 112 strikeouts in 120 innings, and he has been the team's best starter outside of Freddy Peralta. There is a good chance he will be part of the team's postseason rotation."
Milwaukee may have found their next star.
