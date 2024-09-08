Surprise Contender Called Favorite To Sign Ex-Brewers Superstar
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers certainly is going to have a good winter.
Former Brewers star Corbin Burnes will be a free agent this winter and is expected to cash in. Burnes is just 29 years old and already has a Cy Young Award and four All-Star nods under his belt. It's expected that he is going to be the best pitcher on the open market and land a massive deal.
It likely won't be back with Milwaukee, but he will do well. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called the New York Mets the favorite for him.
"As with the best hitter, there's no debate about who will be the best pitcher on MLB's upcoming free-agent market," Rymer said. "It's Corbin Burnes, for the record. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner has had his eye on the open market for a while now, to such an extent that he barely entertained signing an extension last December...
"It's worth reiterating that all we're doing here is speculating, but the thing about the Mets is that they check every box as a prospective suitor for Burnes. Big market? Check. And Steve Cohen has proved to be just fine with payrolls worthy of New York. For the last three years, the Mets have ranked second, first, and first with their Opening Day payrolls. The total sum for all three is over $920 million."
If the Mets could land Burnes, he would take them to another level. New York has been a surprise this season but it could be among the top contenders next year with Burnes.
