Surprising Brewers' Young Star Reportedly Dubbed 'Name To Follow' In 2025 By Scouts
The Milwaukee Brewers possess a name to watch in 2025 and it may not be who you'd expect.
With spring training in full swing, hype is building around many players in Major League Baseball as the regular season is right around the corner.
With opening day roughly three weeks away, a list of players garnering buzz from scouts was released, and a familiar face in Milwaukee earned a nod.
"Sal Frelick, outfielder, Milwaukee Brewers: Like (Curtis) Mead, he is 20 pounds heavier than last year, and with the additional strength, his top-notch bat-to-ball skills could blossom into something more," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday morning.
Frelick hit .259 with 28 extra-base hits including two home runs, 32 RBIs and a .655 OPS (83 OPS+) in 145 games last year, his sophomore season in the show. Those numbers were paired with seven defensive runs saved last season, putting him in elite company, the 91st percentile.
Although it wasn't a highly impressive year for the 24-year-old offensively, it was a solid campaign nonetheless that was capped off by a memorable home run in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against the New York Mets.
He has become a name to watch due to his young career beginning to take off last season, mixed with impressive play thus far in spring training — Frelick is hitting .375 with a home run, five RBIs, and a 1.037 OPS in just six games.
