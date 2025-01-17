Three Top Brewers Prospects Reportedly Receive Spring Training Invites
The Milwaukee Brewers appear to be starting the process of preparing the next generation of stars for Major League Baseball.
Although we're still a few weeks away from the start of spring training, a Brewers insider revealed Milwaukee's plan for the annual trip to Arizona.
"Baseball season is almost here, and this might get you a bit more excited for it: The Brewers are inviting top prospects Cooper Pratt, Jacob Misiorowski and Craig Yoho to MLB spring, the team announced," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reported Friday morning.
Pratt hit .277 with 26 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 45 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 96 games between the Single-A Carolina Mudcats and High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last season.
Misiorowski had a 3.33 ERA with a 127-to-60 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .167 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 97 1/3 innings between the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds last season.
Yoho had an impressive 0.94 ERA with a 101-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .151 batting average against and a 0.94 WHIP in 57 2/3 innings between the Timber Rattlers, Shuckers and Sounds last season.
According to MLB Pipeline, Pratt is the No. 57 ranked prospect in MLB, Misiorowski is No. 80 and Yoho is not in the top 100. Within the Brewers organization, Pratt is No. 2, Misiorowski is No. 3 and Yoho is No. 21.
While the invite to spring training doesn't guarantee a spot on the 40-man roster for the 2025 campaign, it's a step in the right direction for the young prospects -- all could possibly see the majors in the near future.
More MLB: Brewers Should Have Eyes For 36-Year-Old Free Agent Ex-All-Star