Tigers Could Sign Brewers' Projected $200 Million Star, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to make a tough decision in just a few months.
Milwaukee has had star shortstop Willy Adames manning the important position since 2021. He has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for and arguably has been the best offensive shortstop in baseball this year.
Adames has appeared in a league-leading 146 games this season and has 30 home runs, 102 RBIs, 29 doubles, and is slashing .251/.332/.466. He has been a true star for the Brewers and likely will get paid like one after entering free agency this winter.
He's projected to receive a deal roughly in the neighborhood of $200 million this winter and it's unclear where he will land if he decides to leave Milwaukee. One team that surprisingly was mentioned as a possible fit is the Detroit Tigers by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"If the Tigers decide to spend on free agents this winter, it seems unlikely that they would be in the mix for top names such as Juan Soto or Alex Bregman," Feinsand said. (Pete Alonso) could be an option, as could Willy Adames, Ha-Seong Kim, Anthony Santander, or Teoscar Hernández."
If the Brewers were to lose Adames this winter, it would be a devastating blow to one of the best teams in the National League. Milwaukee will have a tough decision to make this winter and will need to heavily spend if it wants to keep Adames. The Brewers should do everything possible to keep him.
