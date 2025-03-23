Tigers Snag Ex-Brewers OF Who Was Once Traded To Dodgers With Tyler Glasnow
Within hours of being released, a former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has found a new home.
The Brewers gave a minor league contract to Manuel Margot in February but released him on Saturday. The 30-year-old Margot then signed a one-year with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
“Outfielder Manuel Margot, released by the Brewers, is headed to the Tigers, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal posted to X.
Margot batted .250 with an OPS of .689 and six RBI in 32 at-bats for Milwaukee in Spring Training.
Margot played for the Minnesota Twins last season and batted .238 with a .626 OPS in 129 games. He has a career batting average of .254 with 56 home runs and 314 RBI.
Margot has also played for the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays in his career.
Margot never played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was briefly a member of the Dodgers organization when he was traded (along with Tyler Glasnow) from the Rays to Los Angeles in December 2023 before being traded again to the Twins in February 2024.
The Brewers appear to be making the final adjustments to their Opening Day Roster.
Milwaukee opens the regular season with a blockbuster matchup against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on March 27.
Freddy Peralta is set to take the mound for Pat Murphy's ball club against Carlos Rodon of the Bronx Bombers.
More MLB: Brewers Send Young Infielder Acquired In Yankees Trade To Triple-A Nashville