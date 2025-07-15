Two Blockbuster Trades Brewers Should Avoid
The Milwaukee Brewers are having a great season so far.
Milwaukee entered the 2025 season with low expectations once again and yet it just broke the franchise record for wins before the All-Star break with 56.
Milwaukee is 56-40 and is just one game out of first place in the National League Central. The Brewers are in a great spot, but speculation has run rampant about the possibility of the club trading just like Freddy Peralta and Rhys Hoskins. While this is the case, neither should be moved unless Milwaukee completely falls apart after the All-Star break.
The Brewers have been known in the past to trade guys a year early vs. a year late, so it's not shocking guys like Peralta specifically have been mentioned in trade rumors. The Brewers shouldn't make a move, though. As stated, the Brewers set the team record for most wins before the All-Star break. This team is good and and has a chance to really compete in 2025. Not, just squeak into the postseason, but instead actually be a contender. Trading Peralta could bring back a massive package and a guy like Hoskins is going to be a free agent at the end of the season. But, what's the point of building for the future when there's a chance to win in the present?
Milwaukee should do everything possible to keep this team together. The Brewers have talent and are loaded to win now.
