Two Brewers Stars Reportedly Won't Be '100%' For Beginning Of Spring Training
The Milwaukee Brewers 2024 campaign saw two key players get hit with the injury bug, and they are allegedly still recovering.
With Major League Baseball's spring training right around the corner, clubs are prepping for their respective journeys and the beginning of the 2025 season.
The Brewers are no different, but as the spring festivities rapidly approach, manager Pat Murphy spoke on the health of two stars who aren't yet at their full form.
"I don't think (Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff) will be 100% at the beginning of camp," Murphy told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak. "And in Woody's case, I think we've got to realize what he's coming back from. He's coming back from a shoulder injury that is quite serious, and that doesn't always have a timetable that's conducive to spring training starting. So, I think as of right now, Yeli would probably be ahead of him in terms of being game-ready, and I think Woody's probably a little more realistically down the road. But you take them all very seriously."
Yelich underwent season-ending back surgery in August after battling lower back problems for the majority of the 2020s.
Woodruff didn't see the field at any point in the 2024 campaign with the aforementioned shoulder injury and looks to get back to glory this season.
Overall, Murphy's comments remain positive for fans and the organization. Both players dealt with substantial injuries last year, and it's encouraging to hear that although they aren't at 100% just yet, they appear to be close. Neither have been ruled out for Opening Day.
