Two Brewers Starters Named As Possible Trade Chips In New Report
Despite all the winning, the Milwaukee Brewers might sell.
At least, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand hasn't ruled out the possibility.
On Friday, Feinsand mentioned two prominent members of Milwaukee's starting rotation as trade chips.
“Milwaukee currently occupies one of the NL’s Wild Card spots, so why would the Brewers trade away pieces of their highly effective rotation?" Feinsand wrote.
"Because that’s how the Brewers do business. (Freddy) Peralta is making $8 million this season and has an $8 million club option for 2026, making him a very attractive addition for several clubs. (Jose) Quintana is owed less than $2 million for the rest of 2025, making him the ideal rental candidate for clubs seeking a rotation upgrade without adding substantial payroll. The Brewers have a starting-pitching surplus, especially now that Jacob Misiorowski has taken the league by storm, so moving a starter to address another area of need could be the best approach for Milwaukee.”
Feinsand didn't mention that Brandon Woodruff has also returned to the rotation recently and looked tremendous in his first start back.
Even so, you have to think it's doubtful that Milwaukee will cut ties with Peralta, or even Quintana.
Peralta was named to his second All-Star team this week. The 29-year-old ace is 10-4 on the season with a 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched across 19 starts.
Quintana, 36, is 6-3 this season with a 3.28 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings across 13 starts.
