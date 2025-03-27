Underrated Brewers Get Major Shoutout From Big Rival
The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their quest to make it back to the postseason on Thursday when they take on the New York Yankees.
Opening Day is here. The Brewers are the reigning National League Central champions and yet they haven't gotten a lot of buzz from national media heading into the new season. Milwaukee obviously lost a few important players in Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but the majority of the roster remains intact. Plus, the Brewers have added guys like José Quintana and Nestor Cortes.
The Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games in a season over the last four years so it's somewhat surprising that the team hasn't gotten any positive buzz.
While this is the case, St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado at the very least showed some praise toward Milwaukee, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado on the NL Central: 'Our division, I truly feel it's up for grabs. We know the teams that will be there in the end will be the Brewers, maybe the Reds and Cubs, who've taken some strides. But we feel like there's no reason we can't be there in the end,'" Denton shared.
Milwaukee hasn't gotten a lot of national buzz, but the teams in the division know the type of team the Brewers can be. Arenado has faced off against the Brewers for years and will do so again to at least begin the 2025 season.
