Unexpected Brewers Hurler Dubbed Reliever Who Could 'Dominate' October
The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for what should be a deep postseason run, which could be anchored by their bullpen.
The Brewers relievers have a combined 3.18 ERA, the second-best in Major League Baseball, trailing the Cleveland Guardians with a 2.65. Although Milwaukee's bullpen is loaded with talent, one hurler in particular is predicted to have a dominant run in the postseason by an insider.
"But watch out for long-time prospect (Aaron) Ashby, who was a swingman in 2021-’22 before shoulder surgery cost him all of 2023," MLB.com's Mike Petriello wrote Tuesday morning. "Back in the minors for most of this season, another attempt to start went quite badly – an 8.36 ERA in 16 starts – and he was eventually shifted to the bullpen, which is where he remained when Milwaukee recalled him in late August.
"To say it’s gone well is an understatement, even with a poor outing on Sunday against Arizona. In seven games and 13 1/3 innings, Ashby has allowed a .160/.192/.220 line against, striking out 16 against only two walks."
Ashby has a 3.27 ERA with a 21-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .188 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 22 innings across nine games this season.
The 26-year-old has been stellar for Milwaukee this season and is primed to be a large part of the club's postseason run, which could kick off against a $336M team per a recent report.
