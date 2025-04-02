Watch Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Smash First Homer Of 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the brightest, young stars in baseball right now in outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Chourio is just 21 years old and had a phenomenal rookie year. Last year he appeared in 148 games and slashed .275/.327/.464 with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 29 doubles. A 20-20 season is impressive in itself. Doing it at just 20 years old is almost unheard of.
Now, Chourio has another year under his belt and launched his first homer of the season on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. You can see a video of the homer below.
Now, isn't that nice to see. Chourio has had a somewhat slow start to the 2025 season -- like most of the Brewers' offense -- but this is a step in the right direction. If the Brewers are going to finish at the top of the National League Central once again in 2025, Chourio is going to be a massive reason why.
Some even have speculated that Chourio could be in the mix for the National League Most Valuable Player Award this year if he can take a step forward from his brilliant 2024 rookie campaign. There are a lot of expectations and pressure on this kid and he's already shown how he can outperform them. The Brewers are fortunate to have him and no matter what happens on Wednesday, his first homer of the season is nice in itself.
More MLB: Brewers Star Nearing Final Hurdle For Big League Return