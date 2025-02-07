What's Next For Brewers? Big Dates On Horizon After Slow Offseason
Its almost time to see the Milwaukee Brewers back in action.
Milwaukee has had a slow offseason, to say the least, but we are just days away from things starting to pick up. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training on Thursday, Feb. 13, according to the team's website.
Pitchers and catchers will have a few days to themselves to get acclimated to Spring Training before the team's scheduled first full team workout on Tuesday, Feb. 18. After that, it will be another few days before the team kicks off Spring Training game action on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Milwaukee has won the National League Central each of the last two seasons and has a team that fans should be excited about. The Brewers haven't done much this offseason, but they still have a very solid roster that has won over 90 games in each of the last two years.
One player who will be very interesting to watch out for in Spring Training is newly-acquired infielder Caleb Durbin. He came over from the New York Yankees in the Devin Williams trade and there was rumblings that he could've ended up being the team's starting second baseman if he wasn't traded.
He can play all over the infield and at least at this point it seems like he will have a chance to compete for a solid role seeing as the team hasn't added any other infielders after losing Willy Adames.
It should be an exciting season in Milwaukee.
