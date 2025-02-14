What’s Next Step For Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff? Ace Opens Up
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly got some good news
Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff returned to the mound for the first time in roughly one-and-a-half years to face live hitters.
After the session, he opened up and said that it went better than he expected it to. He also followed up by discussing what his next steps would be if he continues to feel good after the session.
"But it's a good sign I made it through today and it felt good, and that's what's important," Woodruff said. "I'll take tomorrow for what it is, and we'll build out something. It'll be a little bit slower, but I'm happy with where I'm at right now."
The Brewers certainly are going to need him this season. He missed the 2024 campaign due to a shoulder injury but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball. He’s a two-time All-Star and can take this staff to another level.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year but lost some pieces. If it wants to play at a similar level in 2025, it likely would need a lot from the rotation. There’s a lot of time left until Opening Day, but this is a good start to the spring for Woodruff.
Brewers fans certainly should be excited about the team right now. They may not have done much to add throughout the offseason, but Woodruff's return should help the club look for the division title again.
More MLB: Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff Gives Update After Return To Mound