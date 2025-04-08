When Will Brewers' Big-Time Addition Make Milwaukee Debut?
The Milwaukee Brewers were quiet throughout the offseason but made a pretty big-time move around the time Spring Training kicked off.
Milwaukee wanted to make an addition to the starting rotation and added 36-year-old starting pitcher José Quintana. He had a 3.75 ERA last year in 31 starts with the New York Mets and a 3.57 ERA in 13 starts in 2023.
When Quintana was signed, the Brewers could've used a starting pitcher, but they seemed to have some solid depth at the time. That has taken a massive hit recently. Now, the Brewers are missing Brandon Woodruff, Quintana, Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers, and Nestor Cortes. Woodruff and Quintana are healthy, but are just building up still.
The Brewers completed a trade on Monday with the Boston Red Sox in which they landed another hurler in Quinn Priester.
When could the team get reinforcements back and namely Quintana?
Quintana has been building up in the minor leagues and he at least will be eligible to return on April 11th, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"José Quintana will throw another minor-league/extended spring game on Sunday, then he will be eligible to come back on April 11," Hogg said.
The Brewers desperately need him right now. Milwaukee needs as many starters as possible and it at least is positive that we could see Quintana with the team in the near future. He's eligible to return on the 11th. It doesn't guarantee that he will be activated that day, but it seems likely he will be back then or shortly afterward.
